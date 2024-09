THE REAL STORY HERE IS THE VITAL LESSON LEARNED BY TRUMP:

RFK Jr. says Trump admitted to him he didn’t drain the swamp his first term and has asked him to help him drain the swamp moving forward:

“He said, I didn't know anything about governing and he said, we won this election, and then all of a sudden, you got to fill 60,000 jobs.”… pic.twitter.com/GH19wOsYvX

— End Tribalism in Politics (@EndTribalism) September 9, 2024