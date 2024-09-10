GOODER AND HARDER, CA: Powerless In California.

The only things “renewable” about energy generation in California are the supply of lies and the suffering being imposed on Californians. Problems with the power grid in the state have been getting worse for years as Gavin Newsom and the Democrats keep pushing to electrify everything while simultaneously replacing reliable nuclear and fossil fuel electricity generation with so-called “renewable” energy. The results have been horrific. Costs for consumers have skyrocketed, and the current grid is creaking under the weight of multiple and conflicting requirements and consumers can no longer count on electricity being delivered to their homes and businesses.

How bad has it gotten? This bad: Hotel California: Legendary Hollywood Bowl Goes Dark Due to Power Outage.

Here’s a truth: it’s been hot in Southern California this month. Very hot. Here’s another truth: it’s always hot in Southern California in September. This heat wave may be bigger than some, but it’s not unexpected or a stunning surprise. But if you went to catch a show featuring “Vance Joy, Grouplove and Tiny Habit” Sunday night (admittedly I have no idea who those acts are), you were disappointed—because the legendary Hollywood Bowl went dark due to a power outage. The Bowl has hosted numerous iconic musical acts over the decades, including most famously, the Beatles in 1964. But not on Sunday:

Despite what the Eagles sang in “Hotel California,”you can check out anytime you like (I did, eight years ago), but these days, you may need extra protection to escape: