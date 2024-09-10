DON’T GET COCKY: I Don’t Want to Say It’s Over for Kamala Harris… But It’s Over for Kamala Harris (VIP).

I’m trying really hard not to count my chickens before they hatch, but with so many eggs, it’s hard not to say I won’t wind up with a lot of chickens regardless of how many make it.

Kamala Harris is not doing well. Try as they might, every day brings a new embarrassment, usually born from an issue the Biden-Harris administration caused. On Monday, news hit the X feeds that Haitian migrants were eating ducks, geese, and house pets in Springfield, Ohio. With immigration being such a massive issue with the Biden-Harris administration, this naturally became another argument to vote for Trump. Memes rained down from the sky like manna from Heaven, doing more damage to the Harris campaign than a thousand stuffy political speeches.