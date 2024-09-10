THEY CAN’T WIN IF THEY CAN’T CHEAT: DOJ issues warning as GOP states try to clean noncitizens from voter rolls.

The Justice Department issued a warning to states Monday to tread lightly in trying to clean up their election systems of bogus names and ineligible voters, firing a shot across the bow of GOP-led states that have been trying to erase noncitizens from their rolls.

Department officials also released a web video pleading with people to come forward with stories if they think they have been “improperly” removed.

In new guidance to states, the department said federal law allows states to clean their rolls, but it must be done within strict guidelines and only for approved reasons such as a voter has moved out of the jurisdiction, has died or has requested removal.