HOWEVER MUCH YOU DESPISE THE MEDIA, IT IS NOT ENOUGH:

Republican: I have oppo that can make or break this race.

Reporter: Ehhhhh. Let me see. Feels like a stretch. Need to talk to my editor, my dog. Get back to you in a few days. Dem: I need—

Reporter: Say no more https://t.co/SKxyv8sEF5 — Alex Wilkes (@AlexandraWilkes) September 8, 2024

Biden got away with running a basement campaign because the press let him. The only difference between now and 2020 is that Harris’s basement campaign is only in the metaphorical basement.