KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: There Are Three Kinds of Lies — Lies, Damned Lies, and Political Polls. “Oddly, many of the people I know who don’t trust anything about our elections are still clinging to the polls. I’ve been bumping into a lot of them lately. The disconnect is understandable, though. Adrift on a sea of uncertainty, we need to cling to something to keep ourselves from drowning. Good news in the polls can feel like a life preserver while we’re waiting for the election.”