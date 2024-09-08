NO. NEXT QUESTION? Will Kamala Build a Wall? Most Voters Doubt It. “Axios reported last week that Harris promised to “spend hundreds of millions of dollars on the wall along the southern border — a project she once opposed and called ‘un-American’ during the Trump administration.” Twenty-eight percent (28%) of voters believe it’s likely that, if elected president, Harris would actually build the border wall, including 11% who say it’s Very Likely. However, 64% don’t consider it likely Harris would actually build the border wall, including 41% who think it’s Not At All Likely.”