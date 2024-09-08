CRISIS BY DESIGN: Costa Rica Heightens Alert for Terror Suspects Among Migrants.

Panamanian authorities have reported that members of Hezbollah, one of the most influential paramilitary groups in the Middle East, have been detected crossing the Darién jungle. Authorities also noted that these individuals are linked to groups involved in migrant smuggling.

Costa Rica’s Minister of Security, Mario Zamora, explained that the recent rise in migration has heightened alerts for individuals connected to terrorism. However, no direct cases involving Hezbollah have been reported in Costa Rica so far.

Other cases of individuals with links to terrorism, however, have been recorded. “Costa Rica has detained three individuals with international terrorism alerts: two Somalis linked to a little-known group and an Egyptian connected to Al Qaeda. Currently, we have a person from Kazakhstan, linked to ISIS, in custody. This migratory flow has brought individuals with a history of terrorism,” Zamora stated.