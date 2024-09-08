BERNIE SAYS THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD:
Welker: "Do you think Kamala is abandoning her progressive ideals?"
Bernie: "No… I think she is trying to be pragmatic and do what she thinks is right in order to win the election."
Oops, you weren't supposed to say that part out loud!pic.twitter.com/IKKbmGW5YA
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 8, 2024
During the Obama era, Jim Geraghty was fond of saying that “All Barack Obama statements come with an expiration date. All of them.” Kamala never explicitly walks backs her earlier promises to ban everything (plastic straws, cars, fracking, the police, whatever is the subject of the left’s two minute hate du jour), so one can safely assume some or most of these are still her goals.