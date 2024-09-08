BERNIE SAYS THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD:

Welker: "Do you think Kamala is abandoning her progressive ideals?"

Bernie: "No… I think she is trying to be pragmatic and do what she thinks is right in order to win the election."

Oops, you weren't supposed to say that part out loud!pic.twitter.com/IKKbmGW5YA

