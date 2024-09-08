September 8, 2024

BERNIE SAYS THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD:

During the Obama era, Jim Geraghty was fond of saying that “All Barack Obama statements come with an expiration date. All of them.” Kamala never explicitly walks backs her earlier promises to ban everything (plastic straws, cars, fracking, the police, whatever is the subject of the left’s two minute hate du jour), so one can safely assume some or most of these are still her goals.

Posted at 1:14 pm by Ed Driscoll