WHAT DOES JOE BIDEN THINK ABOUT DICK CHENEY ENDORSING KAMALA? Let’s ask him!

According to Joe Biden, Dick Cheney is the most dangerous Vice President in American history. Cheney supports Kamala Harris. Seems about right. pic.twitter.com/aSrZ3kV2lG — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 6, 2024

Also, let’s ask him about the massive amount of plastic surgery he’s had done since this debate in 2008. And why isn’t he stuttering in this clip?