Now, President Joe Biden has finally admitted the bill wasn’t about inflation and that the name did not describe what it was. Speaking Thursday at an event in Westby, Wisconsin, to tout all the spending he has gotten through Congress in one term, Biden said he wants to highlight the “progress we’ve made together by our ‘Investing in America’ agenda.” Biden continued: “I’m proud to announce that my, uh, my investments, that through my investments, the most significant climate change law ever. And by the way, it is a $369 billion bill. It’s called the — uh, we, we should have named it what it was.”

We should have named it what it was. Finally Biden, fading mentally and having trouble completing a sentence, was straight with the people about the Inflation Reduction Act. Perhaps Vice President Kamala Harris, who cast the deciding vote that allowed the bill to pass the Senate and become law, will do the same.