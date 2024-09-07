BIDEN DROPS THE MASK: ‘We should have named it what it was.’
The Inflation Reduction Act was perhaps the signature achievement of the Biden-Harris administration. The only problem was that it wasn’t about inflation and did not reduce inflation. Rather, it was a giant, $369 billion climate spending bill that Democrats, for whatever reason, believed they could not openly say was a giant, $369 billion climate spending bill. And since inflation, fueled by other Biden-Harris spending, was raging at the time, they decided to call the climate bill the “Inflation Reduction Act” and hope nobody would notice.
Now, President Joe Biden has finally admitted the bill wasn’t about inflation and that the name did not describe what it was. Speaking Thursday at an event in Westby, Wisconsin, to tout all the spending he has gotten through Congress in one term, Biden said he wants to highlight the “progress we’ve made together by our ‘Investing in America’ agenda.” Biden continued: “I’m proud to announce that my, uh, my investments, that through my investments, the most significant climate change law ever. And by the way, it is a $369 billion bill. It’s called the — uh, we, we should have named it what it was.”
We should have named it what it was. Finally Biden, fading mentally and having trouble completing a sentence, was straight with the people about the Inflation Reduction Act. Perhaps Vice President Kamala Harris, who cast the deciding vote that allowed the bill to pass the Senate and become law, will do the same.
Joe Biden was at it again in Detroit on Friday–that is, before he disappears on yet another weekend vacation in Delaware. He signed an executive order, while he was there, pertaining to jobs.
Biden told that lie he’s always telling about “creating” 16 million new jobs. “Fact!” he shouted, while lying:
However, most of those jobs were recovered when people went back to work after the pandemic; he had nothing to do with it. Biden didn’t “create” the recovered jobs. He spoke about the August jobs report that just came out, which was actually less than anticipated. What he didn’t mention was how they’ve had to revise the prior job claims down, including the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) having to scale back the claims of jobs by 818,000. Biden also didn’t mention the statistics about the loss of jobs for native-born Americans that also came out.
It’s the return of Obama’s infamous “jobs saved or created” imaginary metric.