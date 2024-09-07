OLD AND BUSTED: Kamala Harris says she supports plastic straw ban during CNN climate change marathon.

—Fox News, September 4th, 2019.

The New Hotness? Don’t even get her started on Starbucks lids!

Kamala Harris claimed that Donald Trump was an 'unserious' person:

"We talked about those lids. You know how those lids on those Starbucks cups, they're white, right?

So if you wear lipstick, they get all over the lid. So I find myself in meetings, if I'm the only woman, I keep… pic.twitter.com/gsXBj2eJ5u

— Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) September 6, 2024