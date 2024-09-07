RANT OF THE WEEK: I belong to a listserv of NYU Law alums, some of whom are now law professors at respected schools. I’m disappointed (but not shocked) at the well-established narrative taken so gullibly as a matter of faith that “media bias” is at best “alleged.”

I mean, OK, so-called media critics like Margaret Sullivan and Brian “Potato Boy” Stelter have a vested self-interest in pretending there’s no such thing. Sullivan, a columnist at The Grauniad and new dean of the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism even went as far as to pen an op/ed decrying what the basement dwellers at Wikipedia call “bothsides-ism,” whereby the idea of being fair (or accurate) is no longer applicable. (Nausea alert).

I thought I’d share a note with you that I sent to that group, and yes, I done brung receipts: