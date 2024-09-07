September 7, 2024

RANT OF THE WEEK: I belong to a listserv of NYU Law alums, some of whom are now law professors at respected schools. I’m disappointed (but not shocked) at the well-established narrative taken so gullibly as a matter of faith that “media bias” is at best “alleged.”

I mean, OK, so-called media critics like Margaret Sullivan and Brian “Potato Boy” Stelter have a vested self-interest in pretending there’s no such thing. Sullivan, a columnist at The Grauniad and new dean of the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism even went as far as to pen an op/ed decrying what the basement dwellers at Wikipedia call “bothsides-ism,” whereby the idea of being fair (or accurate) is no longer applicable. (Nausea alert).

I thought I’d share a note with you that I sent to that group, and yes, I done brung receipts:

LOL “What media bias?”
Dude, I know how the sausage is made.
It’s funny how the alleged “mistakes” always run in the same direction, These are only a few of the most recent:

And let’s not forget these super-classics:

Please, don’t treat people like they are idiots. That’s Kamala’s job. Put another way: “don’t pee on my leg and tell me it’s raining.” I’ve spent more time in a newsroom in one month than you have in your entire life.
And FFS, don’t you dare talk to me about how the First Amendment should be suspended in the name of “fighting disinformation” or “saving democracy.”
Cheers,
cjg
I could go on…
