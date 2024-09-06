DOMINIC GREEN: Tucker Carlson’s bad history.

When armchair generals refight World War II in podcasts, they confirm that World War II still intervenes between us and the rest of history. Current policymaking is stupefied before its terrible shadow. Every crisis is Munich, every rival a Hitler. Carlson and Cooper don’t want to reduce the war’s scale in retrospect, only to reshape its image. The problem, for them anyway, is that the historical record shows that isolationism cannot contain aggressive antagonists, with the appeasement and isolationism of the 1930s the clearest proof of all. The solution, for them anyway, is to promote the false history of the Old Right and Pat Buchanan. That is self-pitying and provincial. It cannot secure America’s position in a realigning world. But it will make the hucksters rich. This is what Tucker doesn’t want you to know.