QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED: “I’m just trying to find the bridge. Has anybody seen the bridge?”
—Robert Plant, singing on Led Zeppelin’s “The Crunge” in 1973.
Now we know why he can’t: TikTok has destroyed pop’s best asset – the bridge.
QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED: “I’m just trying to find the bridge. Has anybody seen the bridge?”
—Robert Plant, singing on Led Zeppelin’s “The Crunge” in 1973.
Now we know why he can’t: TikTok has destroyed pop’s best asset – the bridge.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.