YEAH, SHE WANTS TO WIN: There’s a Method to Kamala Harris’s Flip-Flop Madness.

As legendary football coach Vince Lombardi famously said: “Winning isn’t everything—it’s the only thing.” That might well serve as the slogan of today’s Democrats as they enthusiastically line up behind the newly-minted presidential candidacy of Kamala Harris. Doubts about Harris’s political history and positions, what she really stands for, what she might actually do if she is elected—all have been completely submerged to the sacred goal of beating Donald Trump.

I’m not sure about the analogy — Lombardi was a brilliant coach, and Kamala is a less than brilliant politician — but she could still very much collect the Super Bowl ring in November.