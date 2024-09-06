SHE’LL DO AS SHE’S TOLD: Mark Cuban warns taxing unrealized gains will ‘kill the stock market,’ insists Harris won’t actually do it.
“Don’t worry, she’s lying,” is a helluva sales pitch.
