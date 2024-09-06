DILIGENT RESEARCHERS AT WUHAN INSTITUTE OF VIROLOGY CONTINUE TO SURPASS ALL TARGETS, COMRADES! Chinese lab linked to Covid leak may have also released ANOTHER deadly virus, new research claims.

The Chinese lab that the FBI believes likely leaked Covid-19 may have also released a ‘highly evolved’ strain of polio in 2014.

A bombshell new study suggests that this polio strain, which infected a four-year-old boy amid a wider viral outbreak in China‘s Anhui province, is ’99 percent’ identical to a polio variant that was stored 200 miles away, during that same time period, at the infamous Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Researchers at France‘s Pasteur Institute cannot say with certainty where this strain, dubbed ‘WIV14,’ originated. But they insisted two possibilities ‘must be explored’ — including the chance that WIV14 polio originated within the Wuhan institute itself.

‘The findings underscore the shocking unsafe state of global virology research,’ Harvard-trained molecular biologist Dr Richard Ebright, who was not involved with the research, told DailyMail.com.