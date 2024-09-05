JOBS: Private sector tallies lowest monthly job gain since January 2021. “ADP’s National Employment Report for August showed 99,000 jobs were added in the month, well below economists estimates for 145,000 and fewer than the 122,000 jobs added in July. The August data marked the fifth straight month payroll additions had slowed from the month prior.”
