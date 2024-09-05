SHE’D DO IT, TOO: Brazil is showing a Harris administration how to de-platform Twitter/X.

In 2021, Oliver Darcy, then of CNN, wrote, “TV providers should not escape scrutiny for distributing disinformation.” Tim Walz, Kamala Harris’s pick for vice president, told MSNBC that “hate speech” and “disinformation” are not legally protected speech. Walz, in an appearance with MSNBC’s Joy Reid, said, “I think we need to push back on this. There’s no guarantee to free speech on misinformation or hate speech, and especially around our democracy.”

In 2019, as part of her far-left campaign push, Kamala Harris told CNN’s Jake Tapper that Twitter should take action to ban Donald Trump, which they eventually did. In a speech to the NAACP in 2019, Harris told a crowd that she would direct her DoJ and law enforcement to “counter this extremism. We will hold social media platforms accountable for the hate infiltrating their platforms. Because they have a responsibility to help fight against this threat to our democracy.” She continued, “If you act as a megaphone for disinformation or cyber warfare, if you don’t police your platform, we are going to hold you accountable as a community.”

Such action, of course, would be wildly unconstitutional — and it’s not the only time Harris has threatened social media companies over her own empowered definition of hate speech and disinformation. Nothing suggests Harris has backed off this stance.

You can bet that the Harris campaign is studying how the executive order in Brazil is playing out, because it is a blueprint for a Harris DoJ to pursue action against X and Elon Musk in America.