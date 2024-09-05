MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: Click Here to Read Kamala Harris’s Next Flip-Flop Before It Even Happens! “In today’s most shocking news, Kamala Harris has yet to flip-flop on a radical position she held during her mercifully short-lived 2020 presidential campaign. But don’t you fret. This video only just started making the rounds and she still has two months to deny that her sudden total reversal is anything but a sudden total reversal.”