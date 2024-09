PARTS OF METRO DENVER ARE BECOMING A THIRD-WORLD NATION:

DENVER- To highlight how Tren de Aragua has spread to several apartment complexes, I went to the Ivy Crossing complex where 2 weeks ago 4 members of TdA were arrested.

The block was lined with broken and stolen cars and looked like a third world country:pic.twitter.com/7vSk1O3DtV

— Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) September 5, 2024