NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG:

BREAKING: Newly obtained documents reveal city officials, the CO AG, FBI, and DHS, knew of the Venzualan gang takeover of apartment buildings in Aurora for WEEKS and did nothing.

Not only did they do nothing but they actively gaslit the public that it wasn't true and there was… pic.twitter.com/oQIkaWkJ9E

— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 4, 2024