This seems to be an epiphany. But then Witt retreats: “On a bad day I could almost convince myself to frame my story this way, too. Almost, but not for very long.”

That’s a shame because accepting the truth would probably give Witt some serenity. She deserves it.

Health and Safety is the story of a dazzlingly bright person who made a wrong turn, got into drugs, and suffered for it. Just admitting that could bring her peace.