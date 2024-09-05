WHOOPS: Walz, Sen. Tina Smith Use Bakery That Closed During His COVID Crackdown to ‘Own’ Vance.

The media made a big deal about Republican VP candidate Sen. JD Vance ordering doughnuts at a Georgia bakery.

Democratic VP candidate Gov. Tim Walz pounced, claiming he can easily order doughnuts.

Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith also pounced with a photo of her and Walz in front of Daube’s Bakery in Rochester, MN.

Well, Daube’s Bakery closed its last storefront shop in 2020 during Walz’s draconian COVID policies.