WHOOPS: Walz, Sen. Tina Smith Use Bakery That Closed During His COVID Crackdown to ‘Own’ Vance.
The media made a big deal about Republican VP candidate Sen. JD Vance ordering doughnuts at a Georgia bakery.
Democratic VP candidate Gov. Tim Walz pounced, claiming he can easily order doughnuts.
Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith also pounced with a photo of her and Walz in front of Daube’s Bakery in Rochester, MN.
Well, Daube’s Bakery closed its last storefront shop in 2020 during Walz’s draconian COVID policies.
Not a good look: