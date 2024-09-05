JAMES, IT’S AN ELECTION YEAR, YOU DON’T NEED TO NUDGE THE DNC-MSM ALL THAT MUCH: James Carville Suggests Fact-Checkers Abandon ‘Impartial’ Reporting ‘To Help Save Constitution’ From ‘Republicans.’

Democratic strategist James Carville on Thursday suggested that fact-checkers should focus their reporting on “Republicans” to assist in rescuing the U.S. Constitution. In a June episode of his “Politics War Room” podcast, Carville advocated for media outlets to increase their “slanted” coverage of former President Donald Trump to prevent his reelection, claiming “the entire Constitution is in peril.” Carville reiterated this stance during a Thursday episode, shifting his focus to fact-checkers and expanding his advocacy to include Republicans generally, rather than just Trump.

Flashback to 2004:

An internal memo written by ABCNEWS Political Director Mark Halperin admonishes ABC staff: During coverage of Democrat Kerry and Republican Bush not to “reflexively and artificially hold both sides ‘equally’ accountable.” The controversial internal memo obtained by DRUDGE, captures Halperin stating how “Kerry distorts, takes out of context, and mistakes all the time, but these are not central to his efforts to win.” But Halperin claims that Bush is hoping to “win the election by destroying Senator Kerry at least partly through distortions.” “The current Bush attacks on Kerry involve distortions and taking things out of context in a way that goes beyond what Kerry has done,” Halperin writes. Halperin’s claim that ABCNEWS will not “reflexively and artificially hold both sides ‘equally’ accountable” set off sparks in St. Louis where media players gathered to cover the second presidential debate. Halperin states the responsibilities of the ABCNEWS staff have “become quite grave.” In August, Halperin declared online: “This is now John Kerry’s contest to lose.”

In 2004, that year’s boogieman was dubbed “Bushitler.” Last month, he was rehabilitated, given a new suit, and freed from the bunker by The Hill, which was thrilled to report that his aides were endorsing Kamala Harris.