DISPATCHES FROM THE MODERN NFL: Washington Commanders Exec Suspended After Video Rant About ‘Homophobic’ Black Players, ‘Alcoholic Fans.’

That was not all he had to say about NFL players. He branded some of them “dumb as hell,” too.

“There’s obviously a spectrum. There’s some that are dumb as all hell, and there are others that are very smart,” he said. “I think there’s also a real sad but true reality that some start smart, and they get hit in the head so much that they don’t stay smart.”

In another segment of the recordings, Enteen went after the fans, calling many of them “mouth breathers.”

“Most of the NFL fans I would say, are high school educated alcoholics,” he insisted in one segment, while blasting fans for starting fights in the stands in another.

He did not spare the league itself, either.

He called the NFL’s commitments to social justice causes “performative” and only done for publicity, said that the league’s only real goal is to “make as much money as possible,” and even alleged that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is just an empty suit and figurehead and that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is really the man who runs the NFL.

Enteen also said he thinks Jones is a racist. “I think he hates gay people and black people,” he says on the video.