September 4, 2024

Top pollster finds Trump gains momentum against Harris – 58% chance of winning 2024 race.

—The New York Post, today.

Kamala Harris will win US election, Telegraph poll predicts.

—The London Telegraph, yesterday.

Trump’s campaign in chaos amid infighting among ‘grifters,’ ‘hucksters’ and ‘profiteers’ on his team.

—The London Daily Mail today.

Top pollster claims Kamala Harris’ honeymoon period is ‘officially over’ and points to poll that proves it.

—Also the London Daily Mail, also today.

Posted at 8:30 pm by Ed Driscoll