CHOOSE YOUR ADVENTURE:
● Top pollster finds Trump gains momentum against Harris – 58% chance of winning 2024 race.
—The New York Post, today.
● Kamala Harris will win US election, Telegraph poll predicts.
—The London Telegraph, yesterday.
● Trump’s campaign in chaos amid infighting among ‘grifters,’ ‘hucksters’ and ‘profiteers’ on his team.
—The London Daily Mail today.
● Top pollster claims Kamala Harris’ honeymoon period is ‘officially over’ and points to poll that proves it.
—Also the London Daily Mail, also today.