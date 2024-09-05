KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: The World’s Bad Actors Do Not Want Trump to Win in November. “The world leaders who most want to knock the United States of America off of its superpower perch don’t want any part of a second Donald Trump term in the White House. They’ve all been living large on the weakness of the Biden administration. There were probably buckets of tears shed for days in Beijing, Moscow, and Tehran when Biden was tweeted out of the presidential race.”