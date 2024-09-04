USA! USA! USA! Flagstock 2024: UNC Frat Bros Get the Rager They Deserve.

Well there must be some good reason

Why they didn’t want you there

It was a party, but only for the cool guys

Nobody you know was there

— “It Was a Party,” Dan Reeder

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.—Journalists don’t get invited to many parties that are actually fun. They always ruin the vibe. This sad truth was reiterated on Monday hours before Flagstock 2024 when a journalist from Politico (the news blog located many, many floors below the Washington Free Beacon) asked party organizer John Noonan about the lack of female artists scheduled to perform. Moments later, once the filthy journos had been escorted to the fenced-off fun exclusion zone where they belong, a group of supremely talented female artists arrived in the VIP tent—courtesy of Hooters, which also provided the catering. Representation matters, after all.