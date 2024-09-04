IT WOULD TAKE A HEART OF STONE NOT TO LAUGH:

SCOOP: the @KamalaHarris campaign has told people at the rally they can’t leave because the busses they used to bus people in from out of state are not operational for another 30 minutes. The announcement just came over the speakers at the rally and the crowd, already waiting… — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) September 4, 2024

According to reports, the Harris campaign required six to a dozen busses to bring Massachusetts ringers to a rally in New Hampshire — and I guess they got to spend a little more time than they wanted in the Granite State.

Video here: