NOTED: Kevin O’Leary says ‘right to disconnect’ laws are ‘stupid’—he’d just fire workers who go ‘silent mode’ on him.

Millions of workers in Australia have just been given the legal right to ignore after-hours demands from their boss—and the development isn’t sitting well with some corporate leaders. In fact, Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary said that the new law makes him “crazy”.

“It’s so dumb,” the Canadian businessman said on Fox News. “Who dreams this crap up is my question? Why would anyone propose such a stupid idea?”

The Australian law, which went into effect on Aug. 26, follows the likes of France and Spain in giving workers the right to unplug from their work phones, laptops and messaging apps in their personal time without repercussions—unless their refusal is deemed “unreasonable”.

But O’Leary was stunned by the idea that an employer’s 2 a.m. texts could be left unread.