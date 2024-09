POTATO ONE IS EN ROUTE, POTATO ONE IS EN ROUTE: Brian Stelter Returns to Clown Nation News.

What could go wrong?

October, 2020. Brian Stelter does an entire segment on how a fake news story is crafted.

"Manufacturing a storyline." From Russia to TV, by Brian Stelter.

The story that Stelter was calling fake? The Hunter Biden laptop story.😂 pic.twitter.com/f1H1D3sD9o

— MAZE (@mazemoore) September 4, 2024