RAPIDLY AND THOROUGHLY: How Hollywood Turned Against Free Speech.

Oscar-winning screenwriter Aaron Sorkin did more than defend free speech in 1995’s “The American President.” Sorkin insisted it’s baked into the Red, White and Blue cake.

Here’s part of the film’s climax, a debate highlight from President Andrew Shepherd (Michael Douglas):

America isn’t easy. America is advanced citizenship. You’ve gotta want it bad, ’cause it’s gonna put up a fight. It’s gonna say, “You want free speech? Let’s see you acknowledge a man whose words make your blood boil, who’s standing center stage and advocating at the top of his lungs that which you would spend a lifetime opposing at the top of yours.”

President Shepherd’s dunk on his political rival is the film’s slow-clap moment. Yet Sorkin, one of Hollywood’s most prominent progressives, likely wouldn’t write that dialogue today. Nor would most filmmakers.

And, if one did, someone would draw a fat red line through that page in the script.

Hollywood has turned its back on free speech. It’s triggering, White Supremacy-adjacent and brimming with “Hate.” Even worse? Elon Musk is a fan, and Hollywood progressives loathe him almost as much as a certain ex-president.

Sound harsh? The evidence is damning.