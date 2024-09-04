GAS PRICES: More decreases at pumps as nine states now have prices under $3 per gallon.

Gas prices fell yet again on Wednesday, continuing the recent trend of decreases at the pumps after the Labor Day weekend. The national average price for a gallon of regular gas on Wednesday is $3.317, according to AAA. This is a drop from a week ago, when the average price for regular gas was $3.361 per gallon. Of particular note, nine states now have an average price for regular gas below $3 per gallon, the highest total number of states having such a cost in 2024. Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, and South Carolina have gas prices that plummeted to under that threshold. Gas prices remain an important issue heading into the 2024 presidential election. With President Joe Biden deciding not to seek reelection, Vice President Kamala Harris, now the Democratic presidential nominee, will have to indicate how she will address the country’s high gas prices and energy costs and how both affect the economy and people’s finances. While prices have fluctuated in 2024, they have decreased in recent weeks and months. Nevertheless, gas prices remain higher than when former President Donald Trump was in office.

Which ultimately, Kamala believes is a good thing, right? Harris campaign dodges over EV mandate walkback.

Harris’ campaign has sent contradictory signals about her position on a mandate for automakers — a key issue in pivotal Midwestern states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, where many autoworkers are based.

In a lengthy “fact-check” email last week that covered several issues, a campaign spokesperson included a line saying that Harris “does not support an electric vehicle mandate” — suggesting she changed her previous position, without elaborating.

On Aug. 28 Axios asked the Harris campaign to clarify her position, and whether she would sign or veto a bill she co-sponsored in 2019 that included such a mandate for manufacturers.

On Tuesday afternoon, Harris’ campaign ultimately declined to comment.

I’ll take that as a “she still supports her 2019 mandate,” but is declining to say so, since the DNC-MSM is happy not to actually get her on the record on any issue. Besides, she’s the vice president of an administration that has been pushing for higher gas prices since it took office, and is full of Obama retreads who pushed for higher gas prices even before Barry took office.