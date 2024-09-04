WHOOPS: Guessing CNN Won’t Be Calling THEM Any Time Soon: Tim Walz Family in Nebraska Voting for Trump.

The media love, love, love to bring on people like Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s niece, and use her opposition to her uncle as some sort of proof that Mary is a good person and ORANGE MAN BAD because his niece doesn’t like them. They did the same thing with the Kennedy family and their condemnation of RFK Jr. (both when he ran as an independent and when he endorsed Trump).

But now that Tim Walz’s brother, Jeff Walz, has come out against the Democratic VP nominee, will he get the Mary Trump treatment?

We doubt it.

We also doubt the rest of the Walz clan will be hearing from CNN/MSNBC/ABC News any time soon: