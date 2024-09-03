September 3, 2024

WE’RE BEING A BAD INFLUENCE ON THE BRITS ONCE AGAIN: Americanisms are poisoning our language.

Given that this is (for the British) a relatively new phenomenon requiring a new vocabulary, this is hardly a problem: but when such phrases appear in other contexts, it represents a fundamental change in how we use our language, and a needless substitution of a perfectly serviceable form of English by a foreign strain. One can view this as simply a generational change, as young people use without any critique a form of English that seems alien to their parents; or, as with “corporatespeak”, see evidence of a form of cultural conquest.

What the British must decide is whether they are willing to submit to that conquest – or to stand against it.

Language is intensely political. In the decades after the Norman Conquest all official business in England was done in the Conqueror’s version of French.

That language made a permanent contribution to English but, within 200 years, medieval English had asserted itself as the tongue used by both the administrative class and by those they ruled.

Such behaviour is not unique to the English: Gaelic is taught in Irish schools as a reminder that the indigenous population has always had a culture of its own, rooted in a language of its own.

Since Russia’s attack on Ukraine in 2022, the people it has attempted to conquer have striven to free their own language from Russian influences.

Perhaps because we have not been physically conquered by the Americans we see no problem with our willingly adopting their version of English in place of ours. But what our increasingly willing talk of “train stations”, “doubling down”, “starting over” and feeling “obligated” signifies is that the distinctions our language has long maintained from other versions of English are rapidly dying.

What tosh; no need to be so passremarkable about the topic, old chap!

Posted at 9:14 pm by Ed Driscoll