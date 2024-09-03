WE’RE BEING A BAD INFLUENCE ON THE BRITS ONCE AGAIN: Americanisms are poisoning our language.

Given that this is (for the British) a relatively new phenomenon requiring a new vocabulary, this is hardly a problem: but when such phrases appear in other contexts, it represents a fundamental change in how we use our language, and a needless substitution of a perfectly serviceable form of English by a foreign strain. One can view this as simply a generational change, as young people use without any critique a form of English that seems alien to their parents; or, as with “corporatespeak”, see evidence of a form of cultural conquest.

What the British must decide is whether they are willing to submit to that conquest – or to stand against it.

Language is intensely political. In the decades after the Norman Conquest all official business in England was done in the Conqueror’s version of French.