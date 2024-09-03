Perhaps the most conservative rule that D&D taught me is that change isn’t always good. I started playing with the first-edition rules, and even today, I won’t bother with anything past second-edition rules. Game overlords Wizards of the Coast is introducing the sixth version of D&D’s canonical rules after ruining the game with versions 3, 3.5, 4 and, worst of all, version 5. Stick to the classics! There are other lessons I learned – that taxes are painful, that governments are riddled with corruption and that people’s motives aren’t always angelic.