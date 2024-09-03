GENTLEMEN, YOU CAN’T COMMIT JOURNALISM HERE, THIS IS A NEWSROOM! Journalist Olivia Nuzzi punished by Bloomberg for article about Biden health cover up.

Journalist Olivia Nuzzi had the rollout of her new show killed by Bloomberg after she published an article on Joe Biden‘s declining condition, according to a bombshell report.

The New York Magazine reporter was the target of an online campaign after she wrote about efforts by Democrats to conceal Biden’s deteriorating condition in a July article titled, The Conspiracy of Silence to Protect Joe Biden.

Semafor reports that Bloomberg had planned a splashy rollout for Nuzzi’s show, Working Capital, but abruptly cancelled them after the article came out and some Democrats demanded her firing.

Nuzzi’s critics called a racist, sharing tweets from the Obama administration where Nuzzi mocked those who questioned whether the former president was really born in the US.

Nuzzi confirmed Semafor’s reporting, telling the outlet she was not surprised, but nevertheless disappointed by Bloomberg’s’ decision.