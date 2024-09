IT’S LOVELY FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR:

The Atlantic has had no named storm formations since #Ernesto on August 12. The last time that the Atlantic had no named storm formations between August 13 – September 3 was in 1968. The remarkably quiet period for Atlantic #hurricane activity continues. pic.twitter.com/pLqE7I5PHn — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 3, 2024

“The climate is what you expect; the weather is what you get,” the wise man once said.