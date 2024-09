INCENTIVES MATTER:

Most of Earth should move to California! Illegals get free medical care in California as of January and now get “payback optional” $150k loans, funded by California taxpayers, among many other benefits. https://t.co/uwthE2bzY2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 2, 2024

If you’re a citizen and a net taxpayer (pay more in taxes than any benefits you receive) and still living in California… WHY?