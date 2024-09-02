September 2, 2024

JUAN WILLIAMS: Kamala Harris is ready to lead our military.

The Taliban smile: Taliban parade US military vehicles, weapons to celebrate 3 years in power, AP reports.

I imagine it was quite a lengthy parade:

Flashback: Harris says she had key role in Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal decision. The vice president confirmed she was the last person in the room before Biden made the decision to move forward with withdrawing U.S. troops.

