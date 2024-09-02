JUAN WILLIAMS: Kamala Harris is ready to lead our military.

The Taliban smile: Taliban parade US military vehicles, weapons to celebrate 3 years in power, AP reports.

BREAKING: The Taliban are holding a major military parade the former U.S. military base in Bagram to celebrate the 3rd anniversary of taking over Kabul. Chinese and Iranian diplomats attended the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/RWRm1h7dfu — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 14, 2024

I imagine it was quite a lengthy parade:

Flashback: Harris says she had key role in Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal decision. The vice president confirmed she was the last person in the room before Biden made the decision to move forward with withdrawing U.S. troops.