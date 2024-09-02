BY ANY MEANS FAIR OR FOUL: Billionaire Who’s Bankrolling Bogus Anti-Trump Lawfare Caught Gaslighting in Real Time. “Hoffman’s angle is to bleed dry the former president’s bank account while simultaneously torpedoing his ability to win the 2024 election with his vast bankroll used to fund the biggest lawfare cases against Trump and his friends.”
