THAT’S BECAUSE THEY AREN’T READY: The next would-be assassin may be a drone pilot. US law enforcement doesn’t look ready.

What if the would-be Trump assassin had instead used a drone rigged with explosives?

This is becoming a weapon of choice in Ukraine and across the Middle East, a remote-controlled flying bomb that would likely have more seriously wounded the Republican candidate. Security experts warn that inexpensive drones can be easily transformed into dangerous weapons by extremist groups in the West.

For the US Secret Service and other executive protection agencies, keeping prominent figures safe from traditional threats — guns, knives, bombs — is challenging enough. Drones offer a new and dangerous threat that law enforcement isn’t ready for.

“It is the easiest thing in the world to hook a small piece of explosive to a drone, and send it over an event,” Kent Moyer, president of World Protection Group, a California-based private security firm, told Business Insider.

When it comes to protecting dignitaries, or stadium events such as sports and concerts, “nobody is really doing countermeasures against drones,” said Moyer.