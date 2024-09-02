METAPHOR ALERT: Press vans following Tim Walz’s motorcade were involved in a crash in Milwaukee.

Press vans following Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz’s motorcade were involved in a crash on Monday afternoon while en route to a campaign stop at Henry Maier Festival Park.

Walz’s vehicle was not affected and continued on toward the Summerfest grounds where he is scheduled to speak at LaborFest. Vans carrying members of the press, and Rep. Gwen Moore, near the back of the motorcade pulled over and various people were evaluated at the scene for injuries.