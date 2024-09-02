WENN ES NICHT NAH DRAN IST, KÖNNEN SIE NICHT SCHUMMELN: AfD loses seat in Saxony — this has major consequences.

The electoral officer has corrected the provisional results of the Saxon state election. Due to a software error, an incorrect distribution of seats had been published, the state electoral administration announced.

As a result of the recalculation, the AfD has lost the blocking minority in the state that it would have had in the coming legislature according to the first published election results.