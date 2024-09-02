WENN ES NICHT NAH DRAN IST, KÖNNEN SIE NICHT SCHUMMELN: AfD loses seat in Saxony — this has major consequences.
The electoral officer has corrected the provisional results of the Saxon state election. Due to a software error, an incorrect distribution of seats had been published, the state electoral administration announced.
As a result of the recalculation, the AfD has lost the blocking minority in the state that it would have had in the coming legislature according to the first published election results.
“Software errors” – they’re not just for American socialists anymore!
(Classical reference in der headline.)