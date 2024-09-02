NATIONAL SOCIALISM, YOU’RE REALLY DOING IT WRONG: Newsweek: AfD Makes German Election History 85 Years After Nazis Started World War II.

Alice Weidel, AfD’s national co-leader, hailed the result as a “historic success” and a “requiem” for Scholz’s coalition.

Despite AfD’s gains, mainstream parties continue to reject any coalition with the far-Right group. CDU’s national general secretary, Carsten Linnemann, reaffirmed that the party would not form alliances with AfD, a stance that could complicate the formation of future state governments.

The AfD’s success is largely rooted in the former communist East, where the party has capitalized on anti-immigration sentiment and skepticism toward Germany’s military support for Ukraine. Thuringia’s AfD leader, Björn Höcke, who is under surveillance by the domestic intelligence agency for right-wing extremism, expressed pride in the election results, dismissing concerns about his party’s extremist label.

As Germany braces for another state election later this month in Brandenburg, the rise of AfD and the emergence of the Wagenknecht Alliance are set to challenge the traditional power dynamics, particularly in the eastern regions. With the national election just over a year away, these developments could have profound implications for the country’s political future.