TRUMP: Hamas killed hostages because of ‘complete lack of US strength, leadership.’

Some 12 hours after Israel announced that it retrieved and identified the bodies of six hostages from a tunnel under Rafah in Gaza on Saturday night, former U.S. President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for president, commented three times on his Truth Social platform, mixing political attacks on his opponents with mourning for the victims.

“The hostage crisis in Israel is only taking place because Comrade Kamala Harris is weak and ineffective and has no idea what she’s doing,” Trump wrote, of the U.S. vice president and Democratic nominee, on Sunday afternoon.

“I look forward to seeing her at the debate! Biden failed, and now he spends his day on the beach, plotting and scheming how to take out his once political opponent, me, who took him out both at the debate, and otherwise,” Trump wrote. He added in all capitalized letters that “the Oct. 7 Israeli crisis would never have happened if I were president.”