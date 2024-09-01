POUNCING DOWN THE ROAD TO DETROIT: “San Francisco 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall released from hospital after being shot in attempted robbery,” the L.A. Times reports, adding:

[San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott] said the investigation is ongoing but that the suspect appears to have acted alone. He did not identify the suspect, nor would he confirm that Pearsall’s Rolex was the target of the attempted robbery.

Dist. Atty. Brooke Jenkins said her office expects to make a charging decision by the middle of next week. Because the suspect is a juvenile, she said, the case, at least initially, will be filed in juvenile court.

The shooting is expected to fuel a narrative that conservative pundits and politicians have hammered in recent years, painting San Francisco as a city overrun with crime and homelessness that they blame on the failure of Democratic leadership.