September 2, 2024

I’VE SEEN THIS MOVIE. IT DIDN’T END WELL: Boeing’s Starliner started making a repeating ‘pulsing’ sound yesterday. “In the recording, Wilmore asks NASA crew in Houston to configure their call so that he could show them the noise, which he says is coming from the speaker inside Starliner. Then, a repetitive clanging sound with slight there’s-something-on-the-wing vibes can be heard. The Earthside crew member describes it as sounding ‘almost like a sonar ping.'”

You can listen to the audio of the call here:

It’s probably nothing but it’s always something with Starliner.

Posted at 10:38 am by Stephen Green