I’VE SEEN THIS MOVIE. IT DIDN’T END WELL: Boeing’s Starliner started making a repeating ‘pulsing’ sound yesterday. “In the recording, Wilmore asks NASA crew in Houston to configure their call so that he could show them the noise, which he says is coming from the speaker inside Starliner. Then, a repetitive clanging sound with slight there’s-something-on-the-wing vibes can be heard. The Earthside crew member describes it as sounding ‘almost like a sonar ping.'”

You can listen to the audio of the call here:

Starliner crew reports hearing strange "sonar like noises" emanating from their craft. This is the real audio of it: pic.twitter.com/xzHTMvB7uq — SpaceBasedFox 𝖕𝖊𝖗𝖎𝖌𝖊𝖊𝖆𝖊𝖗𝖔.𝖈𝖔𝖒 (@SpaceBasedFox) September 1, 2024

It’s probably nothing but it’s always something with Starliner.